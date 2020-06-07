K-pop band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donate one million USD to Black Lives Matter

South-Korean boy band BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment, have donated one million USD to support the Black Lives Matter. The septet joined list of other celebs that have showed generosity after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died in police custody, sparking a worldwide outrage.
Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter told Variety, “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”
Earlier, the record-breaking K-pop band, featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, expressed solidarity in a statement on Twitter which read, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter"
Meanwhile US prosecutors have announced new charges against all the four sacked Minneapolis police officers who were present.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer, who court documents said knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder.
The announcement was an upgrade to the previous charge against him for third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd's funeral will take place in Texas on June 9, but on Thursday a memorial service was held in Minneapolis, the city in which he had lived for the past few years and where he was killed.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)