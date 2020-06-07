K-pop band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donate one million USD to Black Lives Matter

South-Korean boy band BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment, have donated one million USD to support the Black Lives Matter. The septet joined list of other celebs that have showed generosity after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died in police custody, sparking a worldwide outrage.

Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter told Variety, “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Earlier, the record-breaking K-pop band, featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, expressed solidarity in a statement on Twitter which read, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter"