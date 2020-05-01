Justin Timberlake's 'It's Gonna Be May' song meme gets COVID-19 mask reference

Singer Justin Timberlake is always a sport when it comes to sharing his own memes. This time, the singer shared his famous 'It's Gonna Be May' meme but added a mask on his face.
The 39-year-old singer on Friday took to Twitter to share the meme, one which he has been connected to a great extent.
However, this year, in the latest meme, the singer took note of the prevailing coronavirus crisis and the importance of wearing a mask.
In the meme, there is a closeup photo of the 'Say Something' musician wearing a black mask.
The meme reference came after the release of the American boy band NSYNC's song in 2000 -- 'It's Gonna Be Me', having Timberlake as the main lead singer.
Soon after the smash-hit song, almost every year, as April winds down, 'It's Gonna Be May' meme surfaces over the internet.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)