Justin Timberlake's 'It's Gonna Be May' song meme gets COVID-19 mask reference

Singer Justin Timberlake is always a sport when it comes to sharing his own memes. This time, the singer shared his famous 'It's Gonna Be May' meme but added a mask on his face.

The 39-year-old singer on Friday took to Twitter to share the meme, one which he has been connected to a great extent.

However, this year, in the latest meme, the singer took note of the prevailing coronavirus crisis and the importance of wearing a mask.