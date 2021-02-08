'Justin Timberlake needs to apologize': Twitter reacts after release of 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' recently released on FX and Hulu, and has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Reportedly, the documentary focuses on the dark side of Britney's fame, from her rise as a childhood star to her 2007 breakdown and her father Jamie's controversial 13-year conservatorship, which launched the #FreeBritney movement.

Meanwhile, fans are directing their ire towards her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for her downfall after their breakup in March 2002. Fans have demanded an apology from Timberlake for tarnishing Britney's image following their split.

Many on social media also lashed out at veteran journalist Diane Sawyer for her 2003 interview with Spears in which she pressed the singer on her breakup with Timberlake, allegedly caused by Spears' infidelity.

For the uninitiated, Britney Spears had allegedly cheated on Justin Timberlake with Wade Robinson. In response to her infidelity, the 40-year-old then released the song "Cry Me A River". Later, he went on to talk about his one-night stands with Britney and also released a diss song, "What Goes Around....Comes Around," allegedly about Britney's divorce.

Following this, many note that Justin's career profited and Britney's tanked. Spears even shaved her head and went into a psychiatric hospital once. Meanwhile, fans are now demanding an apology from Timberlake.

"Justin Timberlake needs to get his apology ready," a Twitter user wrote. "Framing Britney reaffirmed my hatred for Jamie Spears, my dislike of Justin Timberlake, my disappointment in Diane Sawyer, and my love for Britney," another user wrote.

Check out a few tweets: