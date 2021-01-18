Justin Timberlake finally confirms birth of second child

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, welcomed their second child in 2020. Timberlake has finally confirmed the news now. They have named their second child, a son, Phineas.

The singer opened up about being a father of two during a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", reports people.com.

"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," Timberlake joked, adding: "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

The couple, who got married in 2012, welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.