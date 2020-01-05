Justin Bieber's official 'Yummy' video out now!

Washington D.C.: After making his followers wait for about a week, pop star Justin Bieber finally revealed the official video of his new track 'Yummy' on Saturday.

The latest track, which has already taken the Internet by storm, is the 25-year-old star's first solo song in four years.

Clocking in at three-minutes and fifty seconds, the video has literally taken up the yummy word seriously as it presents a wide variety of mouth drooling food items placed in multiple tables.

The young singer shared the news of the release of the official video on Instagram with a short snippet from the video and wrote 'YUMMY OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW.' Justin who is seen slaying in Pink hair and a light pink sweatshirt sat along with others, crooning to the lyrics and grooved to the song towards the end of the music video.

Reportedly the 'Sorry' singer's latest music lyrics are in praise of and dedicated to his wife Hailey Baldwin.