Justin Bieber slams Selena Gomez fan who asked netizens to bully Hailey Baldwin

Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently stood up for his wife Hailey Baldwin when a fan of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez asked people to bully Baldwin.

According to Page Six, the 26-year-old singer took aim at a Selena Gomez fan who encouraged others to bully Bieber's wife, Baldwin, during an Instagram Live chat.

"[We] need to f**king bombard that s**t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her," the fan said (via Billboard).

Bieber posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday night, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth."

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world. It is not right," added Bieber.