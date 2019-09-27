Justin Bieber needs your help in choosing his wedding tuxedo!

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who is just a few days away from walking down the aisle with model Hailey Baldwin, is having a hard time choosing the perfect wedding tuxedo and needs your help!

The 25-year-old singer, who seems engrossed in the wedding preparations, jokingly posted a number of colourful outfit options on Instagram, writing, "Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three." In the first of the series of pictures, a male model can be seen posing in a light pink suit with a retro-style ruffled tuxedo shirt underneath, a pink hat, a pink bow tie and black shoes. While the second photo features a head-to-toe rainbow colour suit and the third option is a skin-tight rendition of the infamous tuxedo t-shirt.