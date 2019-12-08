Justin Bieber is 'forever' grateful, flaunts his new tattoo post marriage

Washington D.C.: Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has added yet another tattoo to his collection and that too in one of the most painful areas that you can get on the body, his neck.

Interestingly, Bieber has been going under the ink since he was 16 and now and has over 50 permanent markings all over his body, covering his arms, chest and even one on his face, reported The Sun, cited Fox News.

The 25-year-old star took to Instagram to share the new tattoo which is a swallow (bird) with the word "Forever." He captioned the snap: "Forever thanks @_dr_woo_."

The newest addition to his collection is located on the left-hand side of his neck below the music note tattoo behind his ear.