Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin say 'I Do' for the second time

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, who are officially husband and wife, tied the knot for the second time in South Carolina. They started their wedding festivities on Monday.

The 'Sorry' singer, the 22-year-old model and several of their guests checked into the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, a source told Us Weekly.

In a number of photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Bieber and Baldwin kicked off their wedding festivities with a cocktail party and rehearsal dinner, which took place on Sunday evening.

While the Grammy-winning singer looked casual in a white polo and black pants, the model turned heads in a white off-the-shoulder dress and Jimmy Choo heels.