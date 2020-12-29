Justin Bieber gives fans insight into his sex life with raunchy comment, deletes it after wife Hailey shuts him up

Pop singer Justin Bieber recently gave fans insight into his sex life by dropping a raunchy comment about wife Hailey Baldwin's jaw. The 'Lonely' singer has now deleted the comment.
Bieber had recently taken to social media to share a cover of his latest chartbuster 'Lonely'. Reacting to the video, doting wife Hailey took to the comments section to cheer him up and wrote, "My jaw??? On the floor."
While the model's sweet comment left netizens gushing over them, things escalated when Justin Bieber decided to drop a rather explicit comment.
"Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest," he wrote.
Replying to his naughty comment, the 24-year-old wrote, "Omg please go to sleep".
While the duo has now deleted the comments, a screenshot of their banter was posted by the Comments by Celebs on Instagram.
Check it out here:
The couple, who often paints the social media red with their PDA-filled posts, tied the knot in 2018.
This isn't the first time Justin has got candid about his personal life and shared intimate details.
Bieber talked about his sex life during a Q&A session with fans in the Indigo at The O2 arena in London in February 11, noting that their go-to activity at home is to watch "Netflix and chill", slang for having sex.
"So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling," he said.
