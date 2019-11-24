Justin Bieber gifts wife Hailey an Audemars Piguet watch worth Rs 1 cr on 23rd birthday

Newly married couple Justine Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are giving some major goals to everyone. Recently, Justine celebrated her dearest wife Hailey's birthday and we are stumbled upon the gift which Justine gifted Hailey on her 23rd birthday.
Justine gifted an Audemars Piguet watch which apparently costs over Rs 1 crore ($150K) if we go by PageSix report. Justine himself shared video and gave a glimpse of his gift.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter wrote in an Instagram post "Happy birthday babes!"
alongside two sweet snapshots from their romantic wedding in September, reported People magazine.
The couple tied the knot for the second time in Bluffton, South Carolina. Baldwin and Bieber first got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.
