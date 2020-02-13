Justin Bieber gets candid about 'crazy sex life' with Hailey Baldwin

London: Pop singer Justin Bieber got candid about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber talked about his sex life during a Q&A session with fans in the Indigo at The O2 arena in London on Tuesday (February 11), noting that their go-to activity at home is to watch "Netflix and chill", slang for having sex, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling," he said.