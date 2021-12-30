Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin feel it's their 'destiny' to have kids together: 'They are ready'

Pop singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber think it's their "destiny" to have kids together.

A source told Us Weekly: "Babies are definitely on the brain."

Bieber, who previously dated fellow pop star Selena Gomez, and Baldwin are both keen to start a family, and they are "definitely ready" for the challenge of parenthood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The insider explained: "They both feel like it's their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready."

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has earlier spoken about his ambition to become a dad one day.

Bieber admitted earlier this year that he hoped to "squish out a nugget" before the end of 2021.

Bieber said, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget."

Bieber subsequently said that he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021. And in response, his wife said, "We shall see."

Baldwin has also spoken of her ambition to have kids with Bieber.

However, in an interview in 2018, the model insisted that they weren't in a rush to start a family.

She explained at the time: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own, I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 04:16 PM IST