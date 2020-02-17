Justin Bieber admits to being 'reckless' during relationship with Selena Gomez

"Because I was at the point where I'd done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, 'I'm not in a place to be faithful', and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be, but I just wasn't there yet."

When Lowe asked what was hurting Bieber at the time, he replied without naming Gomez: "I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship".

"I think I still was dealing with a lot of 'unforgiveness' and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don't think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time," he explained.

"I don't think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness. I was just in a place where I knew I didn't want to tell (Hailey) one thing and... I felt like she respected me at the time and I had a lot of respect for her, and so I just didn't want to say something and then she'd see me off doing some other thing."

"But either way, she loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her," Bieber continued. "And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I've hurt her, she hurt me. And then before tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset."

Then he spoke about his past relationship. "Before that, in my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless," he said.

"This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better."

Bieber and Hailey secretly married in September 2018 and had a second wedding a year later.