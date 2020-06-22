Justin Bieber accused of sexual assault; singer denies allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday dismissed that he sexually assaulted a woman, who shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter.

According to a woman named 'Danielle', she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Danielle had accused the musician of sexual assault through a tweet that she had put out from an anonymous account on Saturday night. The tweet was removed by the micro-blogging website shortly after Bieber commented on the issue through a series of tweets.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber tweeted.