Justin and Hailey Bieber's Miami Thanksgiving is too hot to handle

Washington D.C. [USA]: The inseparable celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin escaped to Miami to celebrate Thanksgiving.

They were seen soaking up the sun on Thursday (local time) before feasting with their friends and family, reported E! News.

Hailey was clad in a striped tee and a pair of vintage-inspired jeans, while Bieber, who is currently sporting a platinum blonde, donned comfy Crocs and tee which read "Drop the album already".