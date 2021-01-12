Justin and Hailey Bieber pack on PDA during their exotic vacation in Hawaii

Last year in November, Hailey revealed that a publication had intended to report that she is expecting her first child with the singer.

Hailey took to her Instagram Story and said she is "not pregnant".

She wrote: "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."

Hailey and Justin are yet to become parents, but they have discussed having kids.

In February, Justin had said that they would start a family "in due time", but have some things to check off their to-do list before that.

Justin had said: "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure."

Hailey recently revealed she is excited to have kids, particularly a daughter that she can pass her cashmere sweaters down to. She joked that she is saving her Bottega Veneta sweater for her daughter because "it's never going to go out of style".

In September 2020, the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

The pair officially married in 2018 at a courthouse in New York and held a wedding for their friends and family in South Carolina a year later.