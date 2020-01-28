Justin and Hailey Bieber indulge in some mushy PDA at the singer's YouTube series premiere

The 10-episode YouTube docuseries titled 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' by the global pop star has released their first episode recently, at a lavish premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Justin arrived with his doting wife Hailey, who posed for the shutterbugs and even indulged in some PDA. Check out their pictures below.
The docuseries is a documentary series chronicling the making of Bieber's first album in four years.
The 25-year old posted the first episode, 'Leaving the Spotlight - Justin Bieber: Seasons' on YouTube.
'A look back at Justin's life after canceling the last leg of his Purpose Tour,' read the captioned of the episode.
'Yummy' singer on his Instagram account shared the news. The caption of the picture read, 'Starts today.' The post attracted positives comments and excitement among the fans as the series is meant to give fans a full circle look of Justin's life.
With inputs from ANI
