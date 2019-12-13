Justice League: Zack Snyder shares photo of Henry Cavill as 'Black Suit Superman'

It is already known that DC’s Justice League had received mixed reviews when it released back in 2017. The film featured Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Mamoa). But, soon after the release, fans began to demand to release director Zack Snyder’s cut. The fans have continued to talk about #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on social media.

With Gal Gadot and Jason Mamoa, Zack Snyder seems to be in favour to release his cut and has been teasing fans what can be expected in his version of the film. The filmmaker, who likes to use Vero as his favourite social media tool, shared the photo of Henry Cavill as Black Suit Superman on Wednesday night. He shared the photo with the simple caption, “My Superman.”