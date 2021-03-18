Justice League Snyder Cut Leaked: Why you should avoid watching or downloading it on Torrent and Telegram

Given that a film is released on streaming platforms, it makes it even easier for those who indulge in piracy, since it isn’t rocket science to download a film and leak it.

While piracy is a criminal offense under the Indian Copyright Act of 1957, another reason to avoid watching or downloading it illegally is to stay clear the files that are infected by viruses, malware or adware that can make your devices vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Snyder had to step away from the project before it was completed due to a family tragedy in 2017, with filmmaker Joss Whedon taking over the directing duties. Since then, many fans felt that Snyder's vision was compromised, and came up with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

"It's been an incredible journey," Snyder said while talking about film, and added: "For us, one of the amazing parts is that we were able to interact with and be part of this fan community in an amazing way. It's changed us and made us really grateful for being able to have this dialogue."

Snyder also promised more Cyborg and Flash in his version, which is reportedly four hours long.

"You're going to see something with Flash in this film that I don't think you've ever seen before. He interacts with time and space, so you may see him do something timely," Snyder teased.

'Justice League' featured DC Comics' greatest heroes for the first time ever on the big screen. Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) had joined forces to prevent the supervillain Steppenwolf from destroying the Earth.

The events during the Snyder Cut are set in the aftermath of Superman's death in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', as Batman and Wonder Woman assemble a team of superheroes.

The film releases worldwide on March 18.