'Justice for Johnny Depp' trends as ex-wife Amber Heard begins filming for 'Aquaman 2'

In 2020, a petition had also been started to have her dropped from the Jason Momoa-starrer movie.

Not to mention, Depp also exited from the studio's 'Fantastic Beasts' series as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The decision was made by Johnny after he lost his libel case relating to abuse allegations by Heard against a UK newspaper.

He has been replaced by Danish star Mads Mikkelsen.

Last year, talking to Entertainment Weekly, Heard said she is excited to start filming for "Aquaman 2".

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that," the 35-year-old actor said.

She also condemned the "paid campaign" to have her removed from the project.

"Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality," Heard said.

The much-awaited sequel to Warner Bros' 2018 superhero hit "Aquaman" has been titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom".

"Aquaman" featured Momoa as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, a half-Atlantean, half-human who sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and stop his half-brother, King Orm, from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to destroy the surface world.

The film, which released in December 2018, grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office.

The sequel will also mark the return of Patrick Wilson back as Orm.

Wan is producing alongside Peter Safran, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script.