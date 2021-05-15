'Just stay out of it': Prince Harry slams comedian Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 vaccine

Washington [US]: The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has stepped forward to call out American comedian Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and telling his listeners that young people need not get vaccinated.

Page Six reported that Prince Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's 'Armchair Expert' podcast, where he slammed Joe for his recent controversial remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Joe made the controversial comments saying "If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?' I'll go, 'No,'" "If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this," he said.

After receiving backlash on social media about his comments, he publically apologized and said, "I'm not a doctor, I'm a f-king moron. I'm not a respected source of information, even for me ... But I at least try to be honest about what I'm saying."

He also added, "I said, 'I believe [the vaccines are] safe,' and I encouraged many people to take them ... My parents were vaccinated. I just said, 'I don't think that if you're a young, healthy person, that you need it.'"

Seems like the way Joe backtracked himself, did not go well with the Prince as he called out to him at the show telling him to stay in his lane because "if you have a platform, with a platform comes responsibility."

"Just stay out of it," Harry said according to Page Six, when asked about Rogan's comments "The issue is in today's world with misinformation endemic, you've got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth," Harry added.

On a related note, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle served as campaign chairs of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which served to increase donations and sharing of vaccine doses around the world.

Meanwhile, during the podcast interview session, Harry also talked about his Apple TV plus mental health document series 'The Me You Can't See', which he executively produced with American show host Oprah Winfrey, which is slated to premiere on May 21.