Just married Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner enjoying honeymoon in Maldives

The newly married couple celebrated their love all over again in a second ceremony, in France, on June 30. The first wedding ceremony was held in Vegas in May and took everyone by surprise.

Not just her stunning wedding band" wedding band, but her wedding dress is also just as special. While the actor wore a chic white jumpsuit to her and Jonas' first wedding in Las Vegas, for the second ceremony she went for a more traditional look.

The actor looked absolutely breathtaking in her wedding dress, which looked nothing less than a dream, courtesy Louis Vuitton.

The stunning gown, which featured an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. And interestingly, it took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches.