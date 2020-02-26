Jurassic World 3 title unveiled, film shooting commences

Any new revelation related to the shoot or release of a flick, belonging to the Jurassic Park franchise is almost always met with excitement and curiosity from fans.
On Tuesday, director of Jurassic World 3, Colin Trevorrow, announced that the shooting of a sequel has commenced. Not only this, he has also revealed the title of the film- Jurassic World: Dominion.
Colin is back on the director's chair, after J.A. Bayona took over the second movie- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).
The movie cast includes; Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum from Jurrasic Park and Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chriss Patt from Jurassic World.
Reports suggest that the five-movie franchise has massed a total of $5 billion.
Jurassic World: Dominion will be hitting theatres on 11th June 2021.
