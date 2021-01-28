Jungkookeffect: BTS gains over 50K followers, courtesy Maknae Jeon Jungkook's selfie

K-pop super band BTS has gained over twice the average followers, courtesy to Winter Package 2021 preview and Maknae aka Jeon Jungkook's cute selfie.

According to Social Blade, an American website that tracks social media statistics and analytics, the band has gained over 50k followers after Jungkook took to social media to share a selfie. This is also their highest numbers since 2021.

Sharing the numbers, a fan page dedicated to Jungkook wrote: " According to social blade the american website that tracks social media statistics, analytics @BTS_twt has gained over 50K followers following Jungkook's post which isnt just approximately the double amount of their daily average but their highest mark since 2021 started!"