Jungkookeffect: BTS gains over 50K followers, courtesy Maknae Jeon Jungkook's selfie

K-pop super band BTS has gained over twice the average followers, courtesy to Winter Package 2021 preview and Maknae aka Jeon Jungkook's cute selfie.
According to Social Blade, an American website that tracks social media statistics and analytics, the band has gained over 50k followers after Jungkook took to social media to share a selfie. This is also their highest numbers since 2021.
Sharing the numbers, a fan page dedicated to Jungkook wrote: " According to social blade the american website that tracks social media statistics, analytics @BTS_twt has gained over 50K followers following Jungkook's post which isnt just approximately the double amount of their daily average but their highest mark since 2021 started!"
Reacting to the statistics, a BTS fan commented, "WOOOWWW!!! THE POWER OF JK"
"A powerful King, that's what he is!!" wrote another.
The selfie, which has left fans gushing over Jeon Jungkook, shows the singer sporting blonde hair and pouting as she shows off his adorable bunny teeth.
Check it out here:
Meanwhile, here's how #BTSarmy reacted to the news:
K-pop super band BTS will unveil BE (Essential Edition) next month, and have planned some more surprises for their teeming fan base, widely known as BTS ARMY.
After releasing their album BE (Deluxe Edition) in November, the band will unveil BE (Essential Edition) on February 19, reported billboard.com.
The latest project will encapsulate BTS' appreciation towards their fans who have stood by them through every milestone.
The album will feature eight tracks that were also on the Deluxe edition. These are "Life goes on", "Fly to my room", "Blue & grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-Ease", "Stay" and their chart-topper "Dynamite".
BE (Essential Edition) will also feature a few things that are different from the Deluxe Edition.
The band has declared that they will also unveil "surprise gifts" for the ARMY before the Essential edition's release.
Meanwhile, BTS have received a Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category for Dynamite, which is their first English language single.
(With inputs from IANS)
