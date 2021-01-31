Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding', replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing.

As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earlier this month. Reports had surfaced earlier this month suggesting that Duhamel was in talks to replace Hammer in the upcoming film.

Hammer dropped out of the project amid a scandal involving unverified accusations about his sexual fantasies, as per the publication. The 34-year-old actor exited the movie after several private messages were leaked by the anonymous social media account 'House of Effie'. The unverified messages were alleged to be from the 'Rebecca' actor and described sexual fantasies including BDSM.

However, the actor denied all the accusations levelled against him, stating "I'm not responding to these bull-- claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," Hammer added.

A production spokesman for the upcoming movie previously told People magazine, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Earlier this month, Hammer trended on social media after several graphic direct messages allegedly from the actor were leaked. "I need to drink your blood," the 34-year-old allegedly wrote. Another message read, "You're my angel! You're made to save me."