Jonas Brothers drop new single 'X' in collaboration with Karol G

The three-minute two-second long 'X', has the signature marks of the singers (Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas), giving the song a peppy, foot-tapping touch. The song also has a mix of Latin, taking it to artist Karol-G's style.

"She said oh oh oh, kiss me like your ex is in the room," the lyrics of the song go.

Meanwhile, 'Five More Minutes' is predominantly a soothing one supported by slow beats and rhythms.

Jonas Brothers and Karol G will perform the new song on The Voice's two-hour finale airing at 9 p.m (local time) on May 19 on NBC, reported Billboard.