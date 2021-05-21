John Oliver called out by 10-year-old girl over 'war crime' comments about Israel-Palestine conflict

A 10-year-old Israeli girl recently issued a response to talk show host John Oliver after a segment on HBO's 'Last Week Tonight' was highly critical of Israel and its role in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to Fox News, the little girl, whose name is Renana and lives on the Israeli side of the Gaza border, spoke in a video shared by the Israeli media outlet Walla on Twitter. In it, she spoke directly to the 44-year-old comedian and played clips from his Sunday, May 16 episode in which he indirectly accuses Israel of committing war crimes.

"I heard what you were saying in your show and I wanted to respond," Renana begins before the video shows a clip of Oliver discussing what he claims is an imbalance between the attacks on Israel by Hamas and the subsequent military response.

Oliver had said, "It is true that militants from Palestinian groups like Hamas fired 100 rockets toward Israel this week and that is reprehensible. But, and I realize this is the most load-bearing conjunction in history, but, the majority of those rockets thankfully didn't reach their target."