John Krasinski, Emily Blunt starrer 'A Quiet Place Part II' release delayed due to coronavirus

Paramout has not set a new release date for the movie yet. Krasinski, who has penned and directed the sequel, also released a statement on social media.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie .. I'm gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon," he wrote.

"A Quiet Place II" also features Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, while Krasinski has a cameo appearance.

The film is the latest addition to the list of movies that have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sony Pictures recently pushed the global release of "Peter Rabbit 2" to August, while the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die", which was set to arrive in cinemas in April, has been postponed to November.