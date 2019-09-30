Joaquin Phoenix and his wife Rooney Mara get mushy at 'Joker' premiere

Longtime lovers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara shelled out major couple goals at the premiere of 'Joker' on Saturday.

Though the rumoured engaged couple strutted the green carpet separately during the premiere, paps caught a few sweet moments of the couple, apparently getting cozy and hugging.

This is not the first time Mara has shown up to support her partner. Last month, she supported the actor at the Venice Film Festival for another screening of the highly anticipated film.

Earlier this year, the couple sparked engagement rumours when Mara was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger. However, the couple has not confirmed the engagement speculation yet.

The 'Joker' star and the 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' actress first met in 2016 on the sets of 'Mary Magdalene'. The two were reportedly seen spending some quality time together on and offsets while shooting for the film.

According to Us Weekly, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Most recently the 44-year-old actor gave a speech after receiving an award, shouting out the leading lady of his life at the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Gala.

"One last thing, somewhere here, I don't know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever," he said. "I love you. Thank you." The premiere was also joined by Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and director Todd Phillips.

Joker hits theaters on October 4.