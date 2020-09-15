'JK Rowling has basically become Dolores Umbridge': Harry Potter author slammed for book on transvestite serial killer

Harry Potter author and writer JK Rowling is once again facing flak for being a ‘transphobe’. Her latest book 'Troubled Blood' - the fifth instalment in her Cormoran Strike series written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is reportedly about “a transvestite serial killer.”
A transvestite is a person, typically a man, who derives pleasure from dressing in clothes primarily associated with the opposite sex.
According to an early review by The Telegraph, the book is based on a cold case from 1974. The reviewer of the book, Jake Kerridge stated, “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.”
This invited social media fury for Rowling. One user wrote, "JK Rowling is really out here policing gender identity when she literally identifies as a man to sell more books."
"JK Rowling has basically become Dolores Umbridge, so obsessed with her deeply prejudiced perspective that she’ll go to any length to remain convinced of her own righteousness, no matter what harm it causes," added another.
Here are some reactions on Twitter.
Rowling was deemed a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and a transphobe for stating sex is real.
JK Rowling was called out after she tweeted an opinion article: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? “
The article stated that an estimated 1.8 billion ‘girls, women and gender non-binary persons menstruate’.
After being called a host of not-very-nice things, Rowling tweeted: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.
I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.
She Rted one commentator who wrote: “@jk_rowling has pinpointed why so many gay peeps are concerned about the new version of trans activism. We used to be comrade-in-arms with our trans mates until some extremists insisted biological sex was an illusion. Our legal protections and our identities are based on it.”
Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, however, cited a contrasting opinion.
Daniel issued a statement through The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention non-profit organisation for LGBT youth.
He said, “I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now. While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honoured to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.”
“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”