'JK Rowling has basically become Dolores Umbridge': Harry Potter author slammed for book on transvestite serial killer

Harry Potter author and writer JK Rowling is once again facing flak for being a ‘transphobe’. Her latest book 'Troubled Blood' - the fifth instalment in her Cormoran Strike series written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is reportedly about “a transvestite serial killer.”

A transvestite is a person, typically a man, who derives pleasure from dressing in clothes primarily associated with the opposite sex.

According to an early review by The Telegraph, the book is based on a cold case from 1974. The reviewer of the book, Jake Kerridge stated, “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.”

This invited social media fury for Rowling. One user wrote, "JK Rowling is really out here policing gender identity when she literally identifies as a man to sell more books."

"JK Rowling has basically become Dolores Umbridge, so obsessed with her deeply prejudiced perspective that she’ll go to any length to remain convinced of her own righteousness, no matter what harm it causes," added another.

