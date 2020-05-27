Hollywood

Updated on

Jimmy Fallon apologises for wearing blackface in old 'SNL' skit after viral backlash

By ANI

American comedian Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday apologised for wearing blackface during a 2000 episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Jimmy Fallon apologises for wearing blackface in old 'SNL' skit after viral backlash
Jimmy Fallon apologises for wearing blackface in old 'SNL' skit after viral backlash

American comedian Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday apologised for wearing blackface during a 2000 episode of 'Saturday Night Live.' According to Fox News, the 45-year-old 'The Tonight Show' host was facing backlash on social media after Twitter users put a spotlight on an old sketch when he impersonated comedian Chris Rock and had darkened his face with makeup, and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty began trending on the platform.

Fallon later tweeted, "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable." Fallon was a cast member on 'SNL' from 1998 to 2004.

Fallon isn't the only comedian to land in hot water over past use of blackface.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wore blackface several times while impersonating former NBA player Karl Malone and daytime talk show host Oprah Winfrey during his tenure on 'The Man Show.' In a 2007 satirical episode of 'The Sarah Silverman Program,' Comedian Sarah Silverman also wore blackface, wherein her character accepted the challenge of "being black" for a day while unwittingly offending others for wearing blackface.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in