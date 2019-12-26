Jessica Simpson spends time with family this Xmas

Washington D.C: American singer and actor Jessica Simpson spent her Christmas with husband Eric Johnson and their three kids.

According to People magazine, the singer posted a family portrait that featured her husband, her nine-month-old daughter and two of her older kids -- Ace Knute and Maxwell Drew -- in honour of the Christmas holiday.

In the picture, the family posed in front of their huge decked up Christmas tree. Eric carried little Birdie Mae, while Simpson had her arms around Ace and Maxi lovingly wearing Leopard print and cropped black jacket.

Jessica captioned the festive picture, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours." Simpson had also posted a lovely photo of herself and her two daughters on social media. The three of them wore matching cheetah-print onesies.

"Christmas Eve PJs," she wrote atop the snap, along with a Christmas tree GIF.

To Simpson and her family, it was a busy holiday season.

The family spent Thanksgiving together with a fun group snapshot, two weeks after they announced that they were battling against a series of ills, including puke, high fevers, cough, and concussion, reported the People magazine.

Jessica captioned the picture, "Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home! I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude." "Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!" she concluded.