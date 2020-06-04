Jessica Alba: It's a systemic racism that's in the veins of our criminal-justice system

The brutal death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, due to police brutality has sparked a national outcry for justice in the United States. Hollywood celebrities have been using their platforms to support the Black Lives Matter movement. 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star Jessica Alba in her recent interview opened up about the ongoing racial issues and how she talks to her kids about 'privilege and racism'.

In a conversation with People, Jessica Alba said, "When I see all of the hateful, racist activity that has been happening, you realize what really matters." The 39-year-old, who is the mother of three kids - Honor (12), Haven (8) and Hayes (2) - added, "Honor and Haven are online more than ever, so they're exposed to this."

She said that the issues hit close to home because her 'kids are black and Mexican so there's a connection to what's happening'. Alba also said that the 'systematic racism' is devastating and is deep rooted in the criminal-justice system. She said, "It's not happening any time soon and it's so devastating,' Alba said. 'It's a systemic racism that's in the veins of our criminal-justice system. It's just set up to oppress black and brown and "other" people."

On Thursday, the actress-business mogul also shared a video on her Instagram that explained systematic racism.

Check it out here: