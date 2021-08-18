e-Paper Get App

Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:13 AM IST

Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez gets pizza pranked by Ben 'Afflec'

Someone named Ben called up the Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares, and ordered pizza worth $141.32 to Rodriguez's home.
IANS
Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez got pranked by an anonymous person, who used the name 'Ben Afflec', similar to Lopez's current love interest, actor Ben Affleck.

According to tmz.com, someone named Ben called up the Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares, and ordered pizza worth $141.32 to Rodriguez's home on June 17.

The joint's owner, Samuel Tadros, said that the only topping requested was chicken. The name used for the order was 'Ben Afflec'.

The troll ordered the pizza to Rodriguez's Hamptons mansion, clearly taking a dig at Rodriguez's past. There was no note on the pizza delivery.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:13 AM IST
