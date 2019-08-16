Jennifer Lopez surprises beau Alex Rodriguez with a vintage Ford Bronco on his birthday

Washington D.C.: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez may not know how to drive anymore, but she definitely has a great taste in cars.

Going all out for her fiance Alex Rodriguez's birthday, Lopez just surprised her beau with a bright blue, vintage Ford Bronco for his 44th birthday, which took place last month.

Rodriguez is over the moon after receiving the lavish gift and wrote "@jlo thank you for the best gift," on his Instagram story. He later shared a video of them cruising along in the car, listening to Cardi B's 'Money' and captioned the post, "Top down. Sunny day. Radio on." The athlete's birthday gift came just days after he had jewellery and electronics stolen from his rental car in San Francisco on Sunday night, reported People.

Looks like, great minds seem to think alike as Rodriguez also gifted Lopez a car for her 50th birthday this July. He surprised the singer with a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche.

It was a special gift for the singer because, as Rodriguez explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared to his YouTube page, Lopez "hasn't driven in 25 years." "What do you get someone who already has everything?" Rodriguez asked. "You have to be creative," he added.

"I'm going to have to drive? It's beautiful! I've never driven a car like that!" Lopez said as she hugged her kids.