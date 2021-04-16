Jennifer Lopez still has Alex Rodriguez's Rs 7.4 crore engagement ring in her possession

American stars Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have broken up, but her possession of the engagement ring may prove to be a binding source between them.

While as per the traditions, when a couple breaks up before hitting the alter, the person who proposes gets the ring back. But this is not the case with J Lo and Ro and the 'Second Act' actor has not returned her USD 1 million ring back to his ex-fiance yet.

Sources close to both the stars told TMZ that "J Lo still has the ring in her possession" and there has been no discussion between both the stars over the fate of the ring.