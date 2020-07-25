Jennifer Lopez receives adorable birthday wish from fiance Alex Rodriguez

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who turned 51 on Friday was showered with an adorable birthday wish by fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The former professional baseball player, Rodriguez, shared a lovely birthday post dubbing her as the "greatest partner, best mom, and the most amazing performer".

He on Friday (local time) hopped on to Instagram and wrote "Happy Birthday, Macha" to his bride-to-be.

Rodriguez also shared a video montage that featured many footages of 'On The Floor' singer talking about her dreams, aspirations, clips of her stunning performances on stage, as well as the duo's adorable pictures.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Every moment with you is magical. A role model. A hero. An inspiration..I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!" the 44-year-old gushed.