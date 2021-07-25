Jennifer Lopez posts lip-locked pic with Ben Affleck, makes their relationship Insta-official on her 52nd birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Lopez posted a string of pictures from her birthday celebrations, and in one of the images, one can see Lopez and Ben kissing each other. However, she didn't tag him.

"5 2...what it do," Lopez captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe of the couple.

"Dann...legit made my jaw drop," a social media user commented.

"I love that you made it official the best way possible," another one wrote.