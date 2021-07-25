Jennifer Lopez posts lip-locked pic with Ben Affleck, makes their relationship Insta-official on her 52nd birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official on the occasion of her birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Lopez posted a string of pictures from her birthday celebrations, and in one of the images, one can see Lopez and Ben kissing each other. However, she didn't tag him.
"5 2...what it do," Lopez captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe of the couple.
"Dann...legit made my jaw drop," a social media user commented.
"I love that you made it official the best way possible," another one wrote.
The couple were also recently photographed kissing during a Sunday dinner outing at restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California.
According to People magazine, the duo were celebrating the 'Hustlers' star's sister Lynda Lopez's birthday at the celebrity-favourite food joint.
"Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate," a source had told the publication.
As per CNN, Lopez and Ben had first dated each other 19 years ago. They first met on the sets of comedy movie 'Gigli' in early 2002.
The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year.
After parting ways, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner. His relationship with Garner didn't survive long as they officially divorced in 2017.
The singer recently ended her engagement with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January.
Jen shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with Garner.
