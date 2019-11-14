Jennifer Lopez gets nostalgic at Oscar Actress Roundtable

Lopez, who has always been responsible for her career growth, recounts the time when she first started, she was determined to book the lead in a romantic comedy. "Because I was Puerto Rican, Latina, I wanted to be in romantic comedies because I felt like all the women in romantic comedies always looked the same way. They were always white." "I am every girl," Lopez continued. "I am a hopeless romantic. I am a single working woman. I remember thinking, 'I need to be the lead in a romantic comedy. I need to do that. I have to do that.' That's one of the things I went for," she added.

Lopez also opened up about her experience with on-set harassment, mentioning a time when a director asked her to take her top off during a fitting. "I said no. I stood up for myself, but I remember being so panicked at the moment," she said. "There was a costume designer in the room with me, so another woman in the room with me. Luckily, a little bit of the Bronx came out."