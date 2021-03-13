Jennifer Lopez facetimes ex-husband Marc Anthony amid split from fiance Alex Rodriguez

Hollywood singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has reportedly called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez after four years of being together.

As the report made news, JLo shared an endearing post featuring her ex-husband Marc Anthony and daughter Emme.

JLo got married to Marc Anthony in 2004 and divorced in 2014. The two share twins Max and Emme.

The 51-year-old hopped on FaceTime to comfort her daughter, 13, who was in her dad’s arms sobbing holding his hand.

She wrote, “When they are sad but Momma and Daddy are there #Coconuts. I Love you!!! So proud of you…”