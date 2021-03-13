Jennifer Lopez facetimes ex-husband Marc Anthony amid split from fiance Alex Rodriguez

Hollywood singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has reportedly called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez after four years of being together.
As the report made news, JLo shared an endearing post featuring her ex-husband Marc Anthony and daughter Emme.
JLo got married to Marc Anthony in 2004 and divorced in 2014. The two share twins Max and Emme.
The 51-year-old hopped on FaceTime to comfort her daughter, 13, who was in her dad’s arms sobbing holding his hand.
She wrote, “When they are sad but Momma and Daddy are there #Coconuts. I Love you!!! So proud of you…”
Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 when the former Yankee player proposed to the singer-actor at a vacation an emerald-cut diamond ring worth USD 1 million reportedly.
According to a report by E! News, Jennifer decided to end things for various reasons.
Not to mention, in February 2021, there were rumours of Alex cheating on Jennifer with actress Madison LeCroy.
The same month, the couple also went for therapy. Spilling the beans about the same, the 51-year-old star said, "It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."
Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in February of 2017. The two met while they were separately having lunch and Lopez went up to the athlete. This was the fifth time that Lopez had been engaged. The singer was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.
She was also briefly engaged to actor Ben Affleck in 2002, before separating in 2004.
Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and the ex-couple shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)