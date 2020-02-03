Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage ablaze with their performances at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020

Two Latinas, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, set the stage on fire at the grand event in Miami. The two artists, who are known to give stunning stage performances, put together charismatic performances as they took the stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Shakira kick-started the show with performances on her hit tracks including 'She Wolf', 'Whenever, Wherever' and 'Hips Don't Lie'. Dressed in a stunning red outfit, the singer looked beautiful. Then, Bad Bunny joined her for 'I Like It Like That' performance.
Jennifer took the stage with 'Jenny from the Block'. She then performed a medley of her tracks and gave a steamy performance on 'Love Don't Cost a Thing', 'Waiting For Tonight' and 'On the Floor'. J Balvin will join her for 'Mi Gente' performance.
In the end, Shakira made a quick outfit change as she joined J-Lo on stage together to perform 'Waka Waka' and 'Let’s Get Loud'. J-Lo's daughter Emmee also was joined her mom for a quick duet.
“For me, it’s the 100th anniversary, but it’s also the marker of a new time — not just for the NFL, but for this country,” J.Lo said ahead of the Super Bowl. “It sends an important message to everyone.”
Added Shakira, “It’s going to mean a lot to our community, here in the U.S. and abroad.”
“At the end of the day, it’s about making a statement of love and unity and making everybody come together just for a moment. Hopefully, that resonates," J.Lo concluded.
