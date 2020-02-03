Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage ablaze with their performances at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020

Two Latinas, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, set the stage on fire at the grand event in Miami. The two artists, who are known to give stunning stage performances, put together charismatic performances as they took the stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Shakira kick-started the show with performances on her hit tracks including 'She Wolf', 'Whenever, Wherever' and 'Hips Don't Lie'. Dressed in a stunning red outfit, the singer looked beautiful. Then, Bad Bunny joined her for 'I Like It Like That' performance.