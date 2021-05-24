Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted spending time together in Miami, pic goes viral

It's another Bennifer 2.0 sighting! Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently captured in Miami, where she maintains a home, as their rekindled romance continues.

As per E! News, on Sunday, Lopez and Affleck were photographed at a private residence in the Florida city, where she owns a different home, weeks after they rekindled their romance.

J.Lo was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside with the Oscar winner following close behind.

A source who witnessed their reunion told E! News, "Ben took a red eye to Miami and went straight to J.Lo's new house in the early morning hours. She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around."

The insider added, "She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress. They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view."