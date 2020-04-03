Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get VIP access to gym closed to public amid coronavirus lockdown

Miami: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez were spotted at their regular gym here, even though it is closed to the public amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple were seen leaving from the backdoor, having apparently got a special dispensation, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"THIS GYM IS NOT OPEN STAY HOME STAY SAFE," read the sign on backdoor of the venue, which Lopez and Rodriguez were frequently seen visiting pre-lockdown.

Lopez wore a scarlet sports bra that showed off her toned figure. She teamed the top with a high-waisted leggings and accessorised with aviator sunglasses.