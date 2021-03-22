Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez enjoy quality time together in Dominican Republic after split rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been hogging the limelight ever since the rumours of their split started doing the rounds. However, the couple is giving everyone another reason to talk about. The duo, who has dismissed reports about their breakup, has been spending quality time together in the Dominican Republic.

As per People magazine, over the weekend, Rodriguez shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his time at the tropical island, where he travelled to reunite with Lopez after they confirmed they are "working through some things." Lopez has been in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'.

"He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source told People magazine.

One Instagram post shared on Friday by Rodriguez featured the former baseball player playing golf out on the island. "Golf in the . #Blessed #Fore#playagrande," he wrote.