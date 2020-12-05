Jennifer Lopez, 51, reveals the secret to her youthful skin, and it's not botox

The multi-talented star Jennifer Lopez is yet again stepping up her profile as she has become a beauty mogul by launching her beauty line 'JLo Beauty.' The 51-year-old singer-dancer-model announced her beauty brand on Thursday by sharing a video where she is seen flaunting her make-up free face.
According to Fox News, the 'Hustlers' actor said after years of being asked about her skincare routine, she felt almost an obligation to release the products.
In the video clip, she also revealed that olive oil is an ingredient that plays a major role in her beauty line as the 'Ain't your Mama' singer feels that it brings a "natural glow." "This moment is a dream come true for me. I am so excited to finally share my #JLOBEAUTY products with all of you," Lopez wrote in the Instagram caption.
"Each one plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful. Head over to @JLOBEAUTY for the full lineup," she further wrote.
During the launch of her beauty line via Zoom call, JLo said "I haven’t ever had Botox to this day."
The 51-year-old further shared, "I'm not that person. I don't have anything against people doing that; it's just not my thing. I'm more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won't, but I haven't yet."
The mommy of two further claimed that during her 20s, a former boyfriend, who was a dermatologist recommended her to get Botox, which she declined.
"I didn't like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, 'Yeah, you should start it. I do that.' I was like, 'No, thank you.' And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today."
According to the Instagram account of the beauty line, the early access to its products will start from December 8 while its launch is slated for January 1.
