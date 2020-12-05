Jennifer Lopez, 51, reveals the secret to her youthful skin, and it's not botox

"Each one plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful. Head over to @JLOBEAUTY for the full lineup," she further wrote.

During the launch of her beauty line via Zoom call, JLo said "I haven’t ever had Botox to this day."

The 51-year-old further shared, "I'm not that person. I don't have anything against people doing that; it's just not my thing. I'm more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won't, but I haven't yet."

The mommy of two further claimed that during her 20s, a former boyfriend, who was a dermatologist recommended her to get Botox, which she declined.

"I didn't like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, 'Yeah, you should start it. I do that.' I was like, 'No, thank you.' And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today."

According to the Instagram account of the beauty line, the early access to its products will start from December 8 while its launch is slated for January 1.