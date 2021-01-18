Jennifer Lopez, 51, claps back at Instagram user who accused her of getting 'tons' of botox

After sharing the post, the star received a comment from one social media user who claimed Lopez actually used Botox to achieve her look.

"You definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," the user wrote in the comments section.

Lopez was quick to shut the commenter down and graciously shared an alternative "beauty secret" that's always worked for her.

"LOL that's just my face!!!" Lopez wrote.

"for the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying." "Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others," she continued.

"Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate." As per People Magazine, after months of anticipation, Lopez finally released the entire JLo Beauty collection earlier this month.