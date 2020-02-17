Jennifer Lopez, 50, sets the internet ablaze as she flaunts her toned body in a white bikini

Age is just a number! Jennifer Lopez, at 50, is proving that one has to hustle hard to keep in good shape physically and mentally. After the insane 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira, the singer-actress has finally taken a mini-break.
Flaunted her perfectly toned body, Jennifer Lopez is feeling relaxed and recharged in a new bikini selfie. On Sunday, she captivated everyone's attention when she posed for a mirror selfie in a white bikini. She captioned the photo, "Relaxed and recharged."
This past weekend, JLo celebrated Valentine's Day with her fiance Alex Rodriguez with a special video. She wrote, "To love and be loved. That’s happiness. You all make my heart so full and I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!! #Amor #Familia @jasonbergh Edith Piaf c'est l'amour."
On the work front, after last year’s critically acclaimed film Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez is returning to the romantic comedy genre with her next movie, Marry Me. The film will star Owen Wilson and Columbian singer-songwriter Maluma. The film is being directed by Kat Coiro and also stars Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman. Marry Me is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby.\
This article was originally published by Bollywood Hungama
