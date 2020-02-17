Jennifer Lopez, 50, sets the internet ablaze as she flaunts her toned body in a white bikini

Age is just a number! Jennifer Lopez, at 50, is proving that one has to hustle hard to keep in good shape physically and mentally. After the insane 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira, the singer-actress has finally taken a mini-break.

Flaunted her perfectly toned body, Jennifer Lopez is feeling relaxed and recharged in a new bikini selfie. On Sunday, she captivated everyone's attention when she posed for a mirror selfie in a white bikini. She captioned the photo, "Relaxed and recharged."