Jennifer Aniston's new rescued puppy wins Instagram

Sharing a wholesome video of the "newest member" of her family, actor Jennifer Aniston on Sunday introduced her new puppy to her Instagram family.

The 'Friends' actor said that the rescued pooch "stole her heart immediately," as she penned down a caption about the dog. The video sees the puppy named 'Lord Chesterfield' sleeping with a chewy bone in its mouth on Aniston's couch.

"Chesterfield, have you slept with the bone your mouth? I think you have," Jennifer says in the video in a hushing voice as she tries her best not wake up the sleeping little baby.