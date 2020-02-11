Jennifer Aniston's birthday: 5 most relatable Rachel Green quotes from 'Friends'

'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston who is aging just like fine wine turned 51 on Tuesday.

The actor who is a recipient of a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award is best known by her 'Friends' character Rachel Karen Green.

Even after 25 years of the famous sitcom, the character of Rachel Green is still relatable among the younger generation with her hard sail through adulting and befitting dialogues.

As Jennifer Aniston turns 51, here are five of the most relatable Rachel Green quotes from the famous 90's sitcom 'Friends'.

1. No Uterus, No Opinion

Besides being the fashionista that Green is, she was also seen smashing patriarchy and misogyny with her befitting replies. Her quote, " No Uterus, No Opinion", came as a bang-on reply when she was pregnant and another prominent character of the show, Ross Geller portrayed by David Schwimmer, tells her that the contractions that she was feeling in her uterus were "no big deal." The dialogue continues to be a befitting reply to men who claim that all hardships that women face are "no big deal."

2. It's Like All My Life Everyone's Told Me, 'you're A Shoe! You're A Shoe! Well, What If I Don't Want To Be A Shoe? What If I Wanna Be A Purse Or A Hat?

This dialogue comes in the initial season where the rich spoilt brat Rachel is exploring herself and trying to enter the real world by moving out and explaining to her father what she really wants.

What might be misery in her life came as a comic sequence when she tries and miserably fails to explain her life to her father through a metaphor which said, "It's Like All My Life Everyone's Told Me, 'you're A Shoe! You're A Shoe! Well, What If I Don't Want To Be A Shoe? What If I Wanna Be A Purse Or A Hat?"